Commissioners set a light agenda for 2017’s first meeting

Posted on by Dan Hesse
Buncombe County Commissioners will hear a report from the Mountain Valley Resource, Conservation and Development Council during its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will hold its first meeting of 2017 on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The agenda is decidedly light — with the only items outside of the consent agenda being a new business report and a board appointment.

The business report will come from Mountain Valley Resource, Conservation and Development Council, a Marshall-based nonprofit that advocates for environmental conservation.

Jessica Hocz, the organization’s executive director, told Xpress the group is not asking for money or any specific action, but will be updating the Board on the organization’s activities.

Hocz said, via email:

“Mountain Valleys RC&D helped establish a watershed group called Ivy River Partners, which works to protect and improve the water supply watershed for Weaverville. In Buncombe County we also have a stormwater project at Barnardsville Elementary and a River Cane project at Owen Middle School.

Regionally, we are offering cost-share assistance for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects through our Energy Cost-share Assistance Program (EnergyCAP). In 2017 we will also be working with communities on becoming Firewise and reducing fuel in the 30-foot perimeter around homes.”

You can see Mountain Valley’s RC&D’s report here.

Commissioners meet at 200 College St., room 326 at 5 p.m. You can view the board’s agenda in its entirety here.

