Conscious party: Nasty Women Exhibition

WHAT: A multiartist exhibit benefiting Planned Parenthood

WHERE: Clayspace Co-op

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 13, 6-9 p.m. (opening reception); Saturday, Jan. 14, and Tuesday-Thursday, Jan. 17-19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHY: During a presidential debate, President-elect Donald Trump responded to a jab from Hillary Clinton, calling her “such a nasty woman.” That word pairing resonated among feminists, many of whom reclaimed it as mark of empowerment in online posts.

Local women are also borrowing the phrase for an upcoming event that aims to “demonstrate solidarity among artists who identify with being a ‘nasty woman’ in the face of threats to roll back women’s rights, individual rights and abortion rights.”

Kristin Schoonover, a member at the Clayspace Co-op, began soliciting art donations after her fellow studio mates agreed to transform one of their shared gallery rooms into a pop-up art shop.

“We all kind of feel the same way about the election and the future — and having anxiety about it,” she says. So, “everybody was down” to host a fundraiser.

Schoonover has already surpassed her initial goal of collecting 60 pieces, which will be up for sale at set prices suggested by each artist. On opening night, when Schoonover expects most items to sell, she’ll also offer refreshments to shoppers.

“We’ve gotten some of everything,” she says of the mediums. That includes photographs, paintings, illustrations, woodworks and plenty of clay-based artwork. Plus, Schoonover adds: “If anybody wants to buy any of [Clayspace members’] items that aren’t in the show, we’re going to donate 10 percent of anything sold the night of the opening to Planned Parenthood.”

Visit nastywomenexhibitionavl.com for more information on the event. Admission is free.