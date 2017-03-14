Giveaway! $75 at Fired Up! Creative Lounge

Posted on by Able Allen
FiredUp 3h 09.13.16 BOPG

In the endeavor to be creative, there’s really no replacement for rolling up one’s sleeves and plunging one’s hands into art. Get your hands dirty at Fired Up! Creative Lounge, where kids, teens and adults can design and create glazed ceramics, pottery, mosaics and fused glass art and jewelry. The lounge has friendly staff to help you get started and get your craft on!

We’re giving away a $75 gift card (enough for a bunch of projects) redeemable at either of the two locations, at 26 Wall Street in Downtown Asheville or 350 Chadwick Avenue, Suite 200 in Hendersonville. Reservation are required for larger parties.

Comment below by midnight on Sunday, March 19, to be entered to win the $75 gift card.

