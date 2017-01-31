Giveaway! Special tasting dinner for two at Local Provisions

Chef Justin Burdett, owner of Local Provisions, will design a tasting dinner especially for one lucky Mountain Xpress reader and their guest. With 24 hours advance notice so he can plan properly, Burdett will prepare a special menu to tickle the tastebuds. Delightful winter vegetables are now in season, so guests at the downtown restaurant are likely to find radishes, turnips, beets, carrots and other vegetables that can stand up to the cold on the menu, as well as citrus from the sunny south. Grab a copy of this week’s Xpress to read the story about local restaurants’ approach to keeping their menus locally focused through the winter, and find delicious, nutritious vegetarian recipes.

To enter to win dinner for two, just comment below before midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Reservations for the winner will be available weeknights, Sunday through Thursday (except Monday, when Local Provisions is closed). Alcohol and gratuity are not included in the giveaway.