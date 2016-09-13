Ticket Giveaway! French Broad Brew Fest in Hot Springs

What could be better than sipping a cold one by the eddying current, watching your cares drift away to the distant north? Kicking back a bunch of tasty new beers over a whole weekend, camping by the river, enjoying awesome live music, with a friend! Yeah, now that’s a good time!

The 6th annual French Broad Brew Festival, Sept. 24 and 25 at the Hot Springs Campground in Hot Springs, NC offers all of that. And you can win tickets right here. Just comment below with the name of a beer you love or a band you’re excited to see and you’ll be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets. We are going to give away two pairs of tickets this Friday at noon! But if you don’t win then, don’t despair, because we are going to have a last chance drawing next week.

Just comment below by noon on Friday, Sept. 16 and you will be entered in all three drawings, comment by 3:30 p.m Wednesday Sept. 21 and you will get in on the last chance drawing. Ticket includes admission, camping and souvenir mug. To guarantee tickets or to add tickets and stuff and beer tokens to what you win, you can purchase them HERE.