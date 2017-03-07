Ticket Giveaway!: Jon Stickley Trio (album pre-release show) at The Grey Eagle

Posted on by Able Allen
jonstickleytrio_creditheatherhambor_2015_6583

The critically acclaimed and versatile John Stickley Trio is at it again. They independently released a new EP, Triangular, in December. And then jumped back in the studio to record a brand new album, Maybe Believe, to be released next month.

A taste of what’s to come will be on display Friday night at The Grey Eagle as they fire out their broadly influenced instrumental sound that defies genre. You want to be there as they explore new territory in the bluegrass-rooted journey to new heights in music.

Comment below by noon on March 9, to be entered to win a pair of tickets. 

