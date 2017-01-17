Ticket Giveaway! The Conquest of Cannan at Grail Moviehouse

Movie tickets to the upcoming screening of The Conquest of Canaan at Grail Moviehouse on Sunday, Jan. 22 are going like hotcakes. And Xpress wants you to be there!

Shot on the streets of Asheville in March 1921, Conquest offers a glimpse at the past, a journey through neighborhoods, business districts — a moving snapshot of the city before the Great Depression.

And it’s a fun movie too! Be entertained as you gaze into the Asheville of days gone by.

Frank Thompson, who spearheaded the project to show Canaan in its near-original glory (and the author of this week’s Xpress feature on the film), will introduce the film and answer questions afterward. “The Jan. 22 screening will be the first time in nearly a century that a theater audience will see this film in something like its original form,” he says. The showing will also feature live music by Asheville stride pianist Andrew Fletcher. [Grab a copy of this week’s issue to read the story on the filming of the movie.]

