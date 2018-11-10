30 Days Out: a look at upcoming concerts

Twice monthly, my 30 Days Out column spotlights upcoming music shows and events of note, shining a light into some less well-lit corners, where some fascinating artists schedule performances. I do my best to give ample advance notice so that you can adjust your budget and calendar in a way that lets you get to the show.

An evening of hip-hop, straight-ahead rock with a songwriter’s skill, live music soundtrack to a horror film and locally-sourced soul jazz: Those are among the highlights of local concerts over the next 30 days.

Artist: Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin

Venue: The Orange Peel

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m.

Door: $25 standing advance/$38 seated advance

Quick: name an Italian progressive rock band. If you answered PFM, award yourself a point. If you said “Premiata Forneria Marconi,” you earn two; three if you pronounced it correctly. And if you named Goblin, take 10 points and call yourself a winner. Goblin actually got its start after PFM, and has generally focused more on soundtrack work than conventional albums. A high point of the band’s work is the 1977 soundtrack to the original supernatural horror flick Suspiria. Today there are no less than four splinter groups; original keyboardist Simonetti’s group is the one playing along with a celluloid copy of the ’77 film, and the musicians will do a second set of other music as well.



Artist: Sister Ivy

Venue: The Grey Eagle

Date: Sunday, Nov. 11, 5 p.m.

Door: $10 suggested donation

Asheville’s Sister Ivy showcased its soul jazz stylings on this year’s Plecia EP; in my Mountain Xpress review of the album I described the music as “ideal for late-night listening.” But seeing and hearing the local trio at an early show is a great idea, too. Especially since the performance is a benefit to support the good work of Aurora Studios.



Artist: Brandy Zdan

Venue: Ambrose West

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.

Door: $15

I stumbled across a copy of Brandy Zdan’s Secretear a few months ago; I was and remain impressed by her brand of rock ‘n’ roll with an emphasis on songcraft. Canadian (by way of Nashville) Zdan’s sound seems to draw equally from acts like The Runaways, Blondie, Rubber Soul-era Beatles and early ’70s Rolling Stones. The vocal harmonies are great and the guitars are aggressively in-your-face. Aaron Lee Tasjan tops the bill.



Artist: Jooselord

Venue: Static Age Records

Date: Saturday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m.

Door: $5

Based in Durham, Jooselord Magnus is an issues-focused rapper and activist. His bio compares his work to that of Busta Rhymes and DMX. Jooselord’s tracks sometimes draw liberally from stirring speeches; “Anthem” features an intro taken from an address by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His old-school raps keep the (catchy) accompaniment to a minimum, which keeps the focus where it belongs: on the rhymes. The evening also includes sets by Sk, the Novelist; Peter the Poet; Danny Kidd; Squethan and Mozaiku.

