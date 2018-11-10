Acoustic Asheville: Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh might be the hardest working musician in North Carolina. He’s constantly traversing the state playing solo sets or with his new band, The Movers.

His latest album, The Midnight Strain, was released today on Full Bloom Records. The guitar-heavy collection stacks moments of country, rockabilly and soul and dips those sounds in a swampy murk of psychedelia. There will be an album release party at French Broad Brewery on Thursday, Nov. 15.

Ahead of that show, Walsh and bassist Travis Lunsford gave an exclusive three-song preview of the new record at The Grey Eagle.

“Too Close for Comfort”

“Guru Blue”

“Drive Me Away”