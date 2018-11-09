SINGLE RELEASE: “Free Yourself (AVL version)” by Free the Optimus

On the heels of an electrifying Downtown After 5 performance, local hip-hop collective Free the Optimus released a live album of 16 tracks from that show. The song “Free Yourself” is specially dedicated to the city of Asheville.

The album includes contributions from DJ Jet (turntables); Mike L!VE, C.Shreve the Professor and Marisa Blake (vocals); Josh Blake (guitar), Simon George (keyboard) and Patrick Armitage (drums).

<a href="http://freetheoptimus.bandcamp.com/album/asheville-downtown-live">Asheville Downtown Live by Free The Optimus</a>

FTO performs at Timo’s House, 5 Biltmore Ave., on Friday, Nov. 16, at 9 p.m.