Single release: “No Jacket” by Jack Victor

Following the disbanding of Midnight Snack, local musician Jack Victor set to work on a solo album. “No Jacket” is the first single from that project.
“What we were hoping to achieve with this song was a blend of musical styles that we hadn’t heard before: the combination of art pop and country western. David Bowie meets Willie Nelson,” says Victor. “This new record that I have been working on consists of songs that I wrote on the guitar, which is a new instrument for me. Writing on a new instrument has taken me to many new places, musically and lyrically.”
“No Jacket” features Mike Johnson on pedal steel, Alexa Rose on vocals, Maddie Shuler on electric guitar and Zack Kardon on acoustic guitar.
Victor and his collaborators will hold a single release party for at The Mothlight on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 9 p.m. Kismet opens. $5 advance/$8 at the door.
