New year, new party anthem

Local musician Matt Williams, the owner of The Eagle Room recording studio, has been creating original music since he was 15, “usually playing all the instruments and singing all the parts in a Stevie Wonder style approach,” he tells Xpress However, “I have been working with my best friends in an incredible entertainment band called Royal Suits for the past five years … so I decided to bring our group into the studio to help me write and record the anthem for the new year.”
The result, the high energy and highly danceable “2020,” is already grabbing the attention of DJs and finding its way onto New Year’s Eve playlists. Want to add it to yours? Or make the song’s positive message your mantra for the new year? Check out the single below and stream it on Spotify and iTunes.
