30 Days Out: a look at upcoming concerts

Twice monthly, my blog 30 Days Out spotlights upcoming music shows and events of note, shining a light into some less well-lit corners, where some fascinating artists schedule performances. I do my best to give ample advance notice so that you can adjust your budget and calendar in a way that lets you get to the show.

The artists previewed in this edition are a varied lot: Americana, classical music and rock. Three are regular fixtures on the Asheville music scene, and one makes a debut performance here in the next 30 days.

Artist: Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

Venue: Diana Wortham Theatre

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m.

Door: $45-$52.50

Max Weinberg is best known as the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. He’s nearly as well-known as the leader of the Max Weinberg 7, the original house band on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” For this tour, the acclaimed drummer leads a four-piece band that plays an all-request show; that without-a-net format serves to highlight the chops, spontaneity and versatility of the quartet.



Artist: The Deslondes

Venue: The Grey Eagle

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.

Door: $12 advance / $15 day of show

The Deslondes, based in New Orleans, combine country, zydeco, jazz, soul and rock in their musical gumbo. Listeners may also spot the influences of Fats Domino and Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys. If there’s such a style as American music, these guys embody it rather well. And, having five songwriters in the band is one of the Deslondes’ not-so-secret musical weapons. Twain opens.



Artist: Callaghan

Venue: The Altamont Theatre

Date: Thursday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.

Door: $13 advance / $15 day of show

This British singer-songwriter is quite popular in Asheville; I’ve lost count just how many times The Altamont has brought her to town for well-attended shows. With the imminent closing of the beloved venue, this will be fans’ last time to see and hear Callaghan in the intimate context of the Church Street listening room. Jesse Terry opens.



Artist: The Asheville Symphony: Mozart’s Piano Concerto 23

Venue: US Cellular Center

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

Door: $21.50-$66.50

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart composed this symphony in 1786; the three-movement work runs nearly half an hour and moves through sonata, operatic and rondo forms. The ASO will play Mozart’s work along with selections from Theofandis (“Rainbow Body”) and Prokovfiev (Symphony No. 5). Darko Butorac conducts, and the performance features pianist Lisa Smirnova.

