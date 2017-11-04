Acoustic Asheville: The Dig

With the recent release of Bloodshot Tokyo, The Dig has become very difficult to pigeon-hole. Musicians Emile Mosseri, David Baldwin, Erick Eiser and Mark Demiglio bend genres seamlessly and are able to step out of their comfort zone without much cause for concern.
The band can currently be found on tour opening for The Jesus and Mary Chain and She Wants Revenge!, but made a recent stop at The Mothlight. Ahead of the show, the New York-based group (minus drummer Demiglio) gave an exclusive three-song performance on the venue’s patio for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“We Got It”
“Tired of Love”
“Simple Love”
