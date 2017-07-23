Faces in the crowd: WNC crowdfunding initiatives

Crowdfunding platforms make it possible for individuals and organizations of any size to harness social networks and raise start-up capital for projects that might otherwise fail due to lack of funding. Each week, Xpress highlights notable Western North Carolina crowdsourcing initiatives that may inspire readers to become new faces in the crowd.

Life Like Water’s debut EP

“Life Like Water is attempting to record its first EP, and the whole process is such an amazing thing,” says guitarist and singer David Matters. “All this music that I’ve been writing and all the lyrics that are behind it, backing it, up came from a place of transformation — of a big process and shift that I personally went through. … Moving to this area and meeting Megan [Drollinger] and the other musicians who are a part of this group is the essence of what Life Like Water is doing. It’s all about taking what we’ve gone through and bringing it to a new place — and rising up from falling down.” The globally inspired acoustic band has already booked studio time and hopes to raise $$2,500 by Saturday, Aug. 5, to pay for that plus other expenses associated with a debut, six-song EP.

Birth Your Story: Why Writing About Your Birth Matters

In her forthcoming book, Author Jaime Fleres makes the case that every new parent (including dads) should write down his or her birth story, whether the childbearing experience was smooth, traumatic, uneventful or anything in between. “Birth is a powerful rite of passage for women and also for men,” she reasons. “It’s an initiation that brings us from one space, one chapter of our lives, one way of being, into another.” Writing about this transition — rather than simply sharing it verbally in conversation — also allows for greater honesty and introspection, the author posits, and preserves details and feelings that could otherwise fade with time. “We don’t have a filter. We don’t have an audience when we write. We’re able to write just for ourselves,” she says. In addition to sharing her own story in the book, Fleres provides guidance on how parents can customize and strengthen their narrative. She aims to raise $11,111 by Thursday, Aug. 10, to pay for roughly half of the total expenses associated with editing, production and marketing of her self-published work Birth Your Story: Why Writing About Your Birth Matters. Funds will also be used for Kickstarter reward fulfillment.

