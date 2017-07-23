“The Story Lady” Gwenda Ledbetter joins Vermont-based musician Scott Ainslie for a night of story, conversation and the blues. The award-winning storyteller got her start sharing tales in the 1960s at Pack Memorial Library and on WLOS’ morning show. Ainslie, who began playing music at just 3 years of age, bridges generations with his blues and bluegrass. “Scott has a perfect blues voice. His singing the slave song ‘Another Man Done Gone’ helped me heal from grieving my husband, John,” says Ledbetter. The two became friends following Ainslie’s appearance at The N.C. Storytelling Festival in 2011. Their performance at Habitat Brewing and Commons on Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m. will be their first together. $18/$20. avl.mx/3xw. Photo of Ledbetter courtesy of the storyteller
Smart bets: Gwenda Ledbetter and Scott Ainslie
