Smart bets: Xavier Rudd

The Asheville Yoga Festival will culminate with an after-party at New Mountain, headlined by multi-instrumentalist Xavier Rudd. The singer, songwriter and band leader wields a variety of instruments over the course of a single show, including a mix of guitars, didgeridoos, stomp boxes, percussion and a blues harp. The Australian performer champions a message of respect, global unity and esteem for the environment. A musician since early childhood, Rudd sells out shows around the globe, relying on word-of-mouth rather than record labels or marketing to promote his unprecedented brand of music and mentality. Emmanuel Jal and Christina Holmes also take the stage at New Mountain on Friday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. $25/$28. newmountainavl.com. Photo by Arterium
