A Boho Christmas pop-up aims to simplify holiday shopping

During the holidays, “everybody has so many lists and so many items on their lists,” says local jewelry designer Amber Hatchett. “We want to make it as easy as possible, with a nice flow, so if someone comes in looking for a vintage item or looking for gifts for women or for the perfect card, they’ll be able to pick it up.”
A Boho Christmas — a 10-day pop-up shop put on by Vintage Hendo and Engaged Asheville Wedding Studio at the latter’s 41 N. Merrimon Ave. location — is here to make unique holiday shopping easy. The festive collaboration begins on Black Friday, Nov. 24, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 3.
The 1,500-square-foot space will transform into a one-stop shop for holiday gifts — featuring unique and locally crafted pieces that gift-givers won’t find in big-box businesses. Local goods? Check. One-of-a-kind pieces of functional art? Check. Vintage items and handmade gifts? Check and check.
For starters, Hatchett’s own wearable pieces will be on show — exhibited on displays made by her artist mother, Darlene Hatchett — such as bold-and-gold statement pieces or subtle-but-stylish bejeweled pops of color.
Among the 75 or so vendors (Vintage Hendo is still adding artists to its list) is Fox & Fir Design, with T-shirts and stickers inspired by nature. Sales of the items benefit different eco-focused nonprofits. And Fox & Fir won’t be the only company with fabric on display: The Pop Up Crafter will be bringing textiles to the mix as well, with hand-woven wall hangings, colorful embroidery and hand-carved clay art.
Know someone in need of a new satchel, bag or coin purse? The husband-and-wife duo behind Rachel Elise will have goods on-site, ready to be wrapped. Each of the company’s waxed canvas-and-leather bags is designed, printed and stitched in Western North Carolina.
Looking for a big present for the home? Sunnyside Trading Co.’s River Arts District-made, one-of-a-kind furniture will keep you cozy by the fireplace for the chilly winter months ahead.
Rather than inviting each individual artist to set up a tent of his or her own at the event — in the style of the Vintage Hendo or Big Crafty markets — A Boho Christmas has planned an all-new setup. “Our show is separated off into sections as if you walked into a boutique: home decor, women’s, men’s, stationery,” Hatchett says. “Having sections for different purposes all grouped together makes it a little easier for our shoppers. Holidays are stressful already, so we want to make it as easy as possible for everyone … for vendors and shoppers alike.”
Hatchett explains that A Boho Christmas began as a way to use the Engaged Asheville space for a broader purpose, and Vintage Hendo, which puts on multiple outdoor pop-up markets per year, was looking to open up something indoors for the holidays.
Engaged Asheville, a 1-year-old collaborative studio with more than 30 members, uses its North Asheville locale for all sorts of wedding events and bridal showcases. The well-lit space is white-walled with concrete floors and high ceilings — and easily transforms into an inviting holiday boutique.
“I recently became a member of the Engaged Asheville space,” Hatchett explains. “So when Cathy [Lombardo] from Vintage Hendo approached me about a pop-up market, we decided to try it out” in the Merrimon Avenue location.
The group even plans to host an unconventional Santa Claus, straight from Bohemia, Saturday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
“Parents can bring their kids in to meet this boho-style Santa,” who will be perched “in a big, wicker fan-style chair, surrounded by greenery,” Hatchett explains. “And he definitely won’t be in his regular red-and-white pantsuit.”
Other special events, held throughout the pop-up, include a Nov. 24, 5-9 p.m., grand opening celebration, with treats from Dogwood Bakery Design, refreshments and surprise holiday grandeur. Then, wake up with the market’s Obsessive Chocolate Decadence party on Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-noon, with bites from Baked Pie Co., chocolate, hot coffee and live music from Carver & Carmody.
Why host a pop-up rather than a regular shop? One reason is the season, Hatchett says. People are more interested in finding unique gifts toward the tail end of the year.
The other reason, she continues, is that “when it’s a temporary thing, it’s … easier to fit into your schedule. I do have aspirations of one day owning my own shop, and this lets me do it on a trial basis while also getting to work with and be inspired by all these other talented people in my community.”
WHAT: A Boho Christmas
WHERE: Engaged Asheville, 41 N. Merrimon Ave., Suite 107
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 24-Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. facebook.com/VintageHendo
