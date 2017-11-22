Smart Bets: Our Spirits Don’t Speak English

In a season when stories of Indians and Pilgrims paint a skewed version of the country’s past, the North Asheville Library’s Indigenous American History documentary series seeks to present a more honest perspective. The third film in the five-part program, Chip Richie’s 2008 feature Our Spirits Don’t Speak English explores the history of the Indian Boarding Schools. The institutions took Native American children from their families and forcibly re-educated them in the ways of Western society. The film will be screened Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. Tea will be provided, and a discussion session will take place after the film. Free. avl.mx/251. Pictured, students at Carlisle Indian Industrial School, Pennsylvania, circa 1900. Photographer unknown, image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.