Smart Bets: Galena

Drawing inspiration from the progressive rock of The Mars Volta and Minus The Bear, Asheville-based quintet Galena puts a creative spin on those layered sounds with the rich vocals of Melissa Pasciolla. The sonic synthesis elevates the band’s debut EP, Tropic of Prancer, and a return to Colossal Studios is planned before the end of the year. “Expect the next record to be a slight departure from the first,” the band says in a joint statement. “It will still have that triumphant Galena feel but will definitely be even higher on the prog scales.” Galena opens for Ahoskie-based hard rockers Gravitation at The Grey Eagle on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Local indie-rock band Shadow Show and Charlotte-based alternative rockers Falling Through April are also on the bill. $10 advance/$12 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Laura Sparks
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.