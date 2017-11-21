Smart Bets: Galena

Drawing inspiration from the progressive rock of The Mars Volta and Minus The Bear, Asheville-based quintet Galena puts a creative spin on those layered sounds with the rich vocals of Melissa Pasciolla. The sonic synthesis elevates the band’s debut EP, Tropic of Prancer, and a return to Colossal Studios is planned before the end of the year. “Expect the next record to be a slight departure from the first,” the band says in a joint statement. “It will still have that triumphant Galena feel but will definitely be even higher on the prog scales.” Galena opens for Ahoskie-based hard rockers Gravitation at The Grey Eagle on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Local indie-rock band Shadow Show and Charlotte-based alternative rockers Falling Through April are also on the bill. $10 advance/$12 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Laura Sparks