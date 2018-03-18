Kids Issue 2018: Darkness into light

Editor’s note: This poem and artwork are part of a series of posts from Part I of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue, which features the art and writing of local K-12 students. This year, we asked kids and teens to address the theme of “Let’s fix it!”

A dark looming shadow,

a hopeless gray sky

where no light can reach

you’ve lost your wings to fly.

Loneliness spreads like fire,

until the darkness swallows you whole.

You’re falling through endless despair,

an empty feeling in the depths of your soul.

When all hope seems lost,

you are struggling through the dark

but then something catches your eye,

like a bright, hopeful spark.

The glimmer of joy dances in front of you,

you latch on with all your might:

maybe there’s a chance for a redo?

You’re running, you’re chasing the light!

The sun peeks out from the horizon,

joy fills up the sky —

hope rushes all over you,

and it opens up your eyes.

Now you have a sense of purpose

A determination to start anew

Maybe you’ll pay it forward

And change someone else’s point of view …

— Talia Weizman

Sixth grade

Hanger Hall