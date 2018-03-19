Smart Bets: Storms

In curating her new exhibition, Storms, Constance Vlahoulis references a quote by teen author Tanner Walling: “Life is like a storm. At its worst, it’s full of blinding fury and destruction. However, at its best, full of striking beauty and wonder.” The show spotlights 25 artists — ranging from painters to glass sculptors — all of whom were invited to interpret the theme of storms in their own way. The exhibition has an opening reception Thursday, March 22, 6-8 p.m. at the Adler Gallery in Posana Restaurant. It will remain up through spring. Free to attend. A portion of sales from the show will benefit April Ingle, a young local single mother who recently underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. posanarestaurant.com. “S’approvisioner de pain avant la tempete” by Patricia Cotterill