Smart Bets: Storms

In curating her new exhibition, Storms, Constance Vlahoulis references a quote by teen author Tanner Walling: “Life is like a storm. At its worst, it’s full of blinding fury and destruction. However, at its best, full of striking beauty and wonder.” The show spotlights 25 artists — ranging from painters to glass sculptors — all of whom were invited to interpret the theme of storms in their own way. The exhibition has an opening reception Thursday, March 22, 6-8 p.m. at the Adler Gallery in Posana Restaurant. It will remain up through spring. Free to attend. A portion of sales from the show will benefit April Ingle, a young local single mother who recently underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. posanarestaurant.com. “S’approvisioner de pain avant la tempete” by Patricia Cotterill
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.