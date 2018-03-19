Kids Issue 2018: Create compost at school

Editor’s note: This essay and artwork are part of a series of posts from Part I of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue, which features the art and writing of local K-12 students. This year, we asked kids and teens to address the theme of “Let’s fix it!”

Why should we fix this? We throw away too much after lunch because we can only put cans in the recycling bins. But what if we had compost? We could put the food in it, and it would not get wasted.

We could put food scraps, paper bags and cardboard in it, and that would decompose, and we would have soil for the school garden. We could have either a compost bin or something else that could work as the school compost. We could start with just putting fruit scraps before starting with something larger. We could have a better garden, and we would waste less food than putting it in landfills.

We would attract more bugs like butterflies and bees to school, and we would waste less. It would help us and the animals.

— Elena Ferguson

Fifth grade

Koontz Intermediate School

