Faces in the crowd: WNC crowdfunding initiatives

Crowdfunding platforms make it possible for individuals and organizations of any size to harness social networks and raise start-up capital for projects that might otherwise fail due to lack of funding. Each week, Xpress highlights notable Western North Carolina crowdsourcing initiatives that may inspire readers to become new faces in the crowd.
Women Who Made Music History concert series
For about a decade, local singers Paula Hanke and Peggy Ratusz have performed live tributes to their iconic predecessors like Etta James and Bonnie Raitt. So, their latest idea — a multi-artist tribute series backed by a professional marketing campaign and strategically performed in front of music industry professionals — was a natural next step. They’ve already booked a Linda Ronstadt-inspired concert at the Tryon Performing Arts Center for Sunday, Aug. 13.
The two say they created the Women Who Made Music History concept “because we are passionate about singing and performing, and we are dedicated to sharing this meaningful project as our personal and primary musical commitment as we move forward. … We see the importance in continuing to bring women to the forefront, as their greatness is often muted or dimmed. We also feel a sense of responsibility to share with our young and upcoming sisters about the courageous souls who have preceded them — and to empower and encourage them and bring more love and connection to this planet in our own way.” The duo aims to raise $20,000 to pay for a variety of expenses, including studio recordings, promotional videos, song licensing, photo shoots, industry conference fees, lawyer and accountant fees, graphic design, advertisements, costumes, accommodations, merchandise and more.
Eliminating shame and debt from school lunch
“What started out as a desire to pay other children’s lunch debt at my son’s school — so no child would be excluded from field day — has morphed into an effort to assist all 44 Buncombe County schools,” Karina Barnes writes on her crowdfunding page. The concerned parent clarifies that guardians who are able to pay their kids’ lunch balance are still encouraged to do so, but her campaign exists to help those who simply do not have the funds. Upon researching the issue, Barnes found that schools in other states have addressed the same problem. For example, New Mexico recently passed a law barring tactics that shame children to coerce payment by their parents. “We are not trying to demonize any individual administrators, but [we are] outraged at the tactic being used to collect student debt by some Buncombe County schools,” she concludes. Barnes aims to raise $10,000 to repay lunch debts countywide. Concerned individuals can also contact her about getting further involved in the issue.
Erwin High School students compete in national race
A group of female students from Erwin High School has qualified to participate in the 27th New Balance Nationals Outdoor. The event takes place in Greensboro in mid-June, drawing thousands of athletes from across the country to compete in track and field disciplines. “These girls have worked so hard for this,” writes the group’s leader Melissa Borum. “Even though they qualified as a team with the school, the school can’t help them get there because nationals is not considered a school-sponsored event.” With Borum’s crowdfunding assistance, the team has already surpassed its $1,000 goal to pay for registration, USA Track & Field memberships, hotel stays and other travel expenses.
Send your crowdsourcing campaign news to kmcreynolds@mountainx.com. A limited number of campaigns will be highlighted each week, at Xpress’ discretion. Campaigns must be locally based and should represent a current project with an achievable goal. Conditions are subject to change. Read about more Western North Carolina projects here.
6 thoughts on “Faces in the crowd: WNC crowdfunding initiatives”
Boys excluded, huh? A public school in another state sponsored a science fair FOR GIRLS ONLY. Boys were excluded. Have any of you ever read the 14th Amendment’s Equal Rights Clause, which applies to all the states and their subdivisions?
If you’re gonna make MountainX into a women’s mag, just say so. Then men can studiously avoid it like they did VERVE. What happened to VERVE, though? It went belly up and choked to death.
Hi, James.
My understanding of the Women Who Made Music History project is that it’s aimed a shining a light on female performers (who, according to multiple sources are underrepresented and under-booked in the music industry). By highlighting successful female performers — and by pursuing music careers themselves — Paula & Peggy are providing women and men examples to counter that imbalance. It is not about excluding men. It is about bringing more women to the forefront.
The track team, in case you happen to be referring to that, too, just so happens to be all female.
Xpress covers men frequently and plans to continue doing so.
Kat
“… female performers (who, according to multiple sources are underrepresented and under-booked in the music industry…”
According to WHUT muiltiple sources? Women for some time have dominated the music industry. You wouldn’t be fudging us, would you now, Kat? Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Adele, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Cheryl Crow, Arianna Grande, Miley Cyrus, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Elina Garanca, Angela Georghiu, Anna Netrebko . Just a few. Who are you trying to kid?
Maybe you should turn your teevy back on and quit reading feminist revisionism and raging against the patriarchy. LOL.
Thanks for asking. Here are a few sources on women being underbooked:
https://thump.vice.com/en_us/article/2016-electronic-music-festivals-gender-breakdown
http://www.slate.com/blogs/browbeat/2013/04/24/coachella_s_gender_problem_why_this_year_s_festivals_have_so_few_women_performers.html
http://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/reading-and-leeds-lineup-female-bands-headliners-kasabian-muse-glastonbury-a7547016.html
And here are a few sources about women being otherwise underrepresented:
http://www.thembj.org/2015/10/gender-inequality-in-the-music-industry/
https://medium.com/cuepoint/where-are-the-female-music-producers-269dfeac1def
http://www.thefader.com/2014/10/30/why-arent-more-women-becoming-music-producers
http://www.nashvillescene.com/news/article/13034234/women-account-for-less-than-5-percent-of-producers-and-engineers-but-maybe-not-for-long
Several of these writers alluded to your argument, using some of the same performers as examples.
“Then men can studiously avoid it like they did VERVE. ”
Speak for yourself. I loved VERVE. The women were HOT, especially the independent ones who did not rely on men to be successful or happy.
If being a woman’s mag is a recipe for failure, then why is Sophie and WNC Woman still going strong?
That school lunch looks absolutely dismal. Why are there no greens on that plate? I would be interested in seeing a photo of the Swannanoa Correctional Center’s lunch as comparison- I can’t imagine it looking any worse than that. Maybe Buncombe County schools should take a page from the prison’s book and incorporate a garden program.