Four of a Kind: Audrey Laine Sawyer discusses local crafts

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
Audrey Laine Sawyer. Photo by Nate Burrows

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Audrey Laine Sawyer is an Asheville-based jeweler and metalworker and a juried member of the Southern Highland Craft Guild.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming craft-related event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

Sawyer: I’d love to see George Peterson’s exhibit, SHRED GRIND CARVE at Blue Spiral 1. I’m not superfamiliar with his work, but I really enjoy bodies of work that are so different from my own that are created with similar materials to those that I use (metal and wood), in addition to repurposed materials. avl.mx/c9z

Outside of craft, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

While not outside the craft world, the beginning basketry class at Villagers [led by Candy Alexander on Saturday, Feb. 18] has piqued my interest. I love to learn new skills and see what ideas they spark in my own pieces, and weaving seems so organic and meditative — so different from working with metal. avl.mx/ca0

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

In my own studio, I’m excited to really push beyond my boundaries on some larger, sculptural, plant-inspired pieces, and to dabble in media that I don’t explore too often anymore — painting and embroidery. My show and production schedule is a lot lighter this time of year, and I treat it as a huge opportunity to experiment and play.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Edwin Arnaudin
Edwin Arnaudin is a staff writer for Mountain Xpress. He also reviews films for ashevillemovies.com and is a member of the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) and North Carolina Film Critics Association (NCFCA). Follow me @EdwinArnaudin
View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.