Four of a Kind: Audrey Laine Sawyer discusses local crafts

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Audrey Laine Sawyer is an Asheville-based jeweler and metalworker and a juried member of the Southern Highland Craft Guild.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming craft-related event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

Sawyer: I’d love to see George Peterson’s exhibit, SHRED GRIND CARVE at Blue Spiral 1. I’m not superfamiliar with his work, but I really enjoy bodies of work that are so different from my own that are created with similar materials to those that I use (metal and wood), in addition to repurposed materials. avl.mx/c9z

Outside of craft, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

While not outside the craft world, the beginning basketry class at Villagers [led by Candy Alexander on Saturday, Feb. 18] has piqued my interest. I love to learn new skills and see what ideas they spark in my own pieces, and weaving seems so organic and meditative — so different from working with metal. avl.mx/ca0

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

In my own studio, I’m excited to really push beyond my boundaries on some larger, sculptural, plant-inspired pieces, and to dabble in media that I don’t explore too often anymore — painting and embroidery. My show and production schedule is a lot lighter this time of year, and I treat it as a huge opportunity to experiment and play.