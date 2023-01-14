Four of a Kind: Jane Kramer on the local music scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Jane Kramer is an Asheville-based singer-songwriter who performs solo and with Free Planet Radio.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming music event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

Kramer: I’m going to see American Patchwork Quartet at the Diana Wortham Theatre on May 18. I was introduced to this group at LEAF last spring, and I am so taken with the gorgeous vocals of Chennai-born Harini Raghavan and the diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds that each of the band’s members pull from and reflect in their compositions. Their music feels like faraway places and like home, all at once, and tells the stories of immigrants. I love that this band reflects the beautiful diversity that comprises America. avl.mx/c9y

Outside of music, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

I’ll also be attending the “Homeland” Story Mixer at Story Parlor on Friday, Jan. 20. It’s a beautiful new venue [227 Haywood Road] with a beautiful mission of bringing community together around art and celebrating our tender humanity. Their Story Mixer series combines performances of different types of art, all around a poignant theme. I was the musical component for the most recent Story Mixer, and it was so powerful — I can’t wait to go to another one. avl.mx/c9w

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

I’m planning a songwriting workshop with two incredible songwriter friends of mine: Abigail Dowd and Jess Klein. The workshop will take place in late summer or early fall at beautiful Odonata Farm in Mars Hill. Over a long weekend, the three of us will work with a small group of folks and dive deep into the crafting of songs, the telling of our truths and the creative process. More details coming soon at avl.mx/cah.