Kids Issue 2018: Earth

Editor’s note: This poem and artwork are part of a series of posts from Part I of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue, which features the art and writing of local K-12 students. This year, we asked kids and teens to address the theme of “Let’s fix it!”
Being alive is something
special
The feeling
The freedom
This is the world some
dream of living in
It’s part of your heart and
soul
Let your feelings fly to be a
part of this world
Try everything
Never give up on your
dreams.
Our world.
— Avery Ward
Fourth grade
Charles C. Bell Elementary School
