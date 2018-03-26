Kids Issue 2018: Earth

Editor’s note: This poem and artwork are part of a series of posts from Part I of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue, which features the art and writing of local K-12 students. This year, we asked kids and teens to address the theme of “Let’s fix it!”

Being alive is something

special

The feeling

The freedom

This is the world some

dream of living in

It’s part of your heart and

soul

Let your feelings fly to be a

part of this world

Try everything

Never give up on your

dreams.

Our world.

— Avery Ward

Fourth grade

Charles C. Bell Elementary School