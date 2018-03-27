Smart Bets: Sister Ivy

Asheville trio Sister Ivy describes its music as “surrealistic soul-jazz” — an apt description for a band that cites Erykah Badu, Pink Floyd and Radiohead as key inspirations. The melting pot of soundscapes is grounded in the writing of vocalist/keyboardist Rachel Waterhouse, who began wholeheartedly pursuing her artistic dreams in summer 2015. Various collaborators have helped her hone her skills and flesh out her ambitions, which eventually landed her in Black Mountain’s El Rancho Morbido Studios last summer, where the EP Plecia was recorded. Flanked by bassist Asher Hill and drummer Paul Gladstone, plus numerous guest spots from friends old and new, Waterhouse will perform the collection and other works Friday, March 30, at 9 p.m. at Isis Music Hall. Asheville-based jazz group Ghost Pipe Trio opens. $10 advance/$12 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo by Libby Gamble
