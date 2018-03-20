Kids Issue 2018: Warmth and comfort for children in need

Editor’s note: This essay and artwork are part of a series of posts from Part I of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue, which features the art and writing of local K-12 students. This year, we asked kids and teens to address the theme of “Let’s fix it!”

In America, there are many societal issues being addressed. However, a problem that is often overlooked is children in hospitals or shelters without comfort. This is the problem I acted upon by volunteering for Project Linus and making a security blanket for a baby in need. This organization serves all across America, and the chapter I am donating my blanket to is in Buncombe County. I get to do something I love for someone in need, without leaving the comforts of my home! Soon, this blanket will be given to a baby in a hospital or shelter who is desperately craving comfort.

A security blanket soothes a child more than any random blanket. Once a child has made a psychological connection with their blanket, the feelings of security for a child without a mother present increases significantly.

A security blanket is beneficial to a child in three main ways. A security blanket can soothe a child in a separation situation and when they are trying to fall asleep. Also, a security blanket can make a child more explorative, for a study showed that children explored their surroundings just as much with their security blanket present as they had with their mothers present.

Interestingly, in the 1940s, it was believed that security blankets were unnecessary and even detrimental to a child. In the past, parents have apologized for and even hidden security blankets from children when they would have been most beneficial. This has been a struggle that Project Linus has handled through teaching awareness. With help from the believers in security blankets, Project Linus and other organizations can eradicate these inaccurate beliefs once and for all!

— William Gay

Eighth grade

Key School at Carolina Day School