Smart Bets: Springtime Medieval Market

Don’t have a time machine? No worries — The Odditorium has you covered on Saturday, March 24, when it transforms into the Springtime Medieval Market. The Barony of Hawkwood, a local branch of the Society for Creative Anachronism, will be on hand to provide demonstrations and fighting — as will historical European martial arts school Warriors of Ash — while Sera Sahara, Claire Dima and Logan Novgrod share their belly-dancing skills. In addition to these showcases, nearly 40 artists and artisans will be on hand. Among the offerings are tinctures, divination, tarot, potions, ceramics, jewelry, armor and a range of throwback attire. The market runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Free to attend. avl.mx/4rq. Photo by Donnie Rex Bishop
