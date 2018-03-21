Kids Issue 2018: Stopping racism

Editor’s note: This essay and artwork are part of a series of posts from Part I of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue, which features the art and writing of local K-12 students. This year, we asked kids and teens to address the theme of “Let’s fix it!”
There is a pretty big problem in Asheville. It’s racism. Racism is discriminating against someone because of their skin color. Sometimes, people who are racist are called white nationalists. These people usually organize rallies and speeches based on their beliefs that white people should be supreme, and in some places, it is being used! In some prisons, black people have to do extra work. They are also sometimes arrested for no reason. But luckily, there are lots of movements trying to stop this. It will be a challenge because it is very hard to change a person’s opinion.
— Adam Lee Aiken
Third grade
Evergreen Community Charter School
