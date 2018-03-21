Smart Bets: Crystal Bright & the Silver Hands

Deft with piano and accordion as well as a saw, Crystal Bright rounds out her sound with soaring vocals and confident rhythm courtesy of her band the Silver Hands. Based in Chapel Hill, her musical career began when she won the North Carolina Symphony’s Triangle Talent Search in 2010, and since then she’s melded dark indie pop with a host of world influences. Bright recently traveled to Thailand to collaborate with that country’s traditional musicians and visit the Elephant Nature Park Sanctuary in Chiang Mai, for which she volunteered after raising funds at a pre-trip concert. Touring in support of her new EP, Staring at the Sun, Bright and the Silver Hands stop by The Crow & Quill on Friday, March 23, for a 9 p.m. performance. $5. thecrowandquill.com. Photo by Chad Perry