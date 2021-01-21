Local arts leaders spotlight creators to watch in 2021

Stewart/Owen Dance. All of their work is strong, but they achieved something truly unique in November with “Still Life.” This creative walk-through dance experience utilized the entirety of the new Wortham Center for the Performing Arts and the talents of local dancers in a way that felt extremely intimate while remaining distanced and safe. You were closer to the dancers than you would be in a traditional theater setting, pulling you into their world in a more comprehensive way, with just enough separation to remind you that it was still November 2020. The result was both heart-wrenching and inspirational — a shining light in a dark tunnel proving once again that the creative spirit can, and will, prevail. Gavin and Vanessa are currently working on multiple new works and figuring out when and where to produce them.

virtual programs, she’s making sure that children across the county have access to arts programs during this time of isolation. She is also a driving force behind racial equity reforms in the arts sector, using her extensive Racial Equity Institute training to help advise LEAF, as well as the city’s Public Art and Cultural Commission and the Asheville Downtown Association by serving on both groups’ board of directors. We served together on the Celebrating African Americans through Public Art leadership team, and she was also part of the leadership team for the Black Live Matter mural in Pack Square.

Xpress asked local arts leaders in various mediums to identify up-and-coming or underseen peers that readers should be on the lookout for in 2021. They did not disappoint.

