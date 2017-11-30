Nonstop pop-ups

’Tis the season for holiday art and craft pop-up shops. Bookmark this post: We’ll add others as we find out about them.

• The Show & Tell Pop Up Shop brings a 14-day spectacular to the Masonic Temple, 80 Broadway, from Thursday, Dec. 7 to Wednesday, Dec. 20. “We’ll be showcasing the best in local/indie handmade and vintage as the Show & Tell team transforms the the entire third floor, including the theater, into a festive shopping experience full of carefully curated goods featuring 125+ local/indie handmade and vintage vendors, including housewares, food, decor, jewelry, clothing, gifts for baby and more,” says a press release for the event. Find a full list of vendors at showandtellpopupshop.com.

There will also be a visit from Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., as well as workshops, demos, a raffle, and a gift wrapping station where proceeds benefit Homeward Bound.

The pop-up is open Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. with a preview party on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m.

• On Friday, Dec. 8, the Haywood Community College’s Professional Crafts holiday sale offers work from students in fiber arts, jewelry, pottery and woodworking programs. The students will also demonstrate “on the pottery wheel, as well as hand weaving, spinning and spoon carving,” says a press release. Stop by the Mary Cornwell Gallery of the Creative Arts Building, 185 Freedlander Drive, Clyde, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. A preview party and meet and greet takes place on Thursday, Dec. 7, 5-7 p.m. Info at haywood.edu.

• Here’s a pop-up with a twist: “For anyone unable to make it to Asheville for the big event, a five-day online shop will follow,” says a press release for a craft sale held IRL at the Center for Craft, Creativity & Design, 67 Broadway, Thursday, Nov. 30-Sunday, Dec. 3.

The Holiday Pop-Up is a collaboration between Asheville-based design firm SHELTER and The Center for Craft, a local nonprofit organization. Artists represented in the sale include area creatives such as Bella & Oliver Soap, Chomp Textiles, East Fork Pottery, Echoview Fiber Mill, Rite of Passage Clothing, Opal and Wonder, and many others. The Holiday Pop-Up kicks off Thursday, 6-10 p.m., with a reception. It will be open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The virtual shop follows Wednesday, Dec. 6-Sunday, Dec. 10, at cccdnow.org/holidayshop

• The Southern Highland Craft Guild’s annual Guild Holiday Makers Sale returns to the Folk Art Center, Milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, on Saturdays, Dec. 2 and 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Shop for ceramic tableware, jewelry, hand-woven and dyed apparel, bound journals, etched cards, turned wooden bowls and blown-glass vases and ornaments, among other offerings. “Buying from artisans supports the local economy and promotes the Guild’s mission to cultivate the crafts and makers of the Southern Highlands for the purpose of shared resources, education, marketing, and conservation,” explains the press release. Learn more at southernhighlandguild.org/holiday-sales.