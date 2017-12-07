Smart Bets: Gallery Sound

Coming from a land Down Under to Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, a trio of Australia-based scholars and artists will discuss and perform works that examine the relationship between sound and visual art within the gallery space. Academic and curator Caleb Kelly is slated to talk about his book Gallery Sound, which argues for the importance of all sounds heard within the walls of art spaces. (Kelly is curating BMCM+AC’s 2019 exhibition Material Sound and Black Mountain College in collaboration with The Murray Art Museum Albury in Australia.) The evening also includes performances by electronic artist and researcher Pia van Gelder and Peter Blamey, whose specialty involves making sounds with disparate everyday materials. It all takes place Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. $10 general admission/$5 BMCM+AC members and students. blackmountaincollege.org. Photo of Blamey courtesy of the artist
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.