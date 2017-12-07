Smart Bets: Gallery Sound

Coming from a land Down Under to Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, a trio of Australia-based scholars and artists will discuss and perform works that examine the relationship between sound and visual art within the gallery space. Academic and curator Caleb Kelly is slated to talk about his book Gallery Sound, which argues for the importance of all sounds heard within the walls of art spaces. (Kelly is curating BMCM+AC’s 2019 exhibition Material Sound and Black Mountain College in collaboration with The Murray Art Museum Albury in Australia.) The evening also includes performances by electronic artist and researcher Pia van Gelder and Peter Blamey, whose specialty involves making sounds with disparate everyday materials. It all takes place Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. $10 general admission/$5 BMCM+AC members and students. blackmountaincollege.org. Photo of Blamey courtesy of the artist