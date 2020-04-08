Random Animals release debut album, focus on content creation



Record stores still spinning Despite the current lack of local venues in which to perform their work and sell merchandise, Asheville-area musicians continue to release new music — and the city’s record stores are adapting to get physical copies to fans. While Static Age Records owner Jesse McSwain stopped hosting live events on March 13 and closed the store’s retail space and bar three days later, he and his colleagues shifted to curated curbside pickups, individual browsing appointments and mail-order records, but for the past week have solely offered parcel deliveries via email at staticage.nc@gmail.com. “Our live music calendar was especially exciting these coming months, but we expect the venue to be closed through June,” McSwain says. “Like many businesses globally, our ability to pay staff, rent or bills has come to a halt due to these necessary safety measures, and there is real danger of closing permanently. We hope to reopen when it is appropriate, but this seems contingent on some sort of financial aid. We remain optimistic that Asheville’s unique small businesses can recover from this crisis through creative support and we can all move forward with a greater sense of community and compassion.” Over at Voltage Records, owner Jonathan Rhoden was hoping to offer curbside service and allow customer appointments for regulars and small groups, but with the county and state-ordered closure of all nonessential businesses, the store closed and likewise turned to online sales. “In the over 17 years we’ve been open, we’ve never sold online, preferring to keep everything in-store so that our customers know that the ‘good stuff’ isn’t being held back,” Rhoden says. The shop has records posted on Discogs and continues to purchase LP collections. Sellers may contact Rhoden through Facebook or email at voltagerecords@live.com. As for Harvest Records, owners Matt Schnable and Mark Capon made the difficult decision to close “for an indefinite amount of time” on March 27, ceasing its curbside pickup and mail-order services. But the store’s modest Discogs account remains active and customers can email Schnable and Capon with specific purchase requests at harvestrecords@gmail.com. “We are doing this in accordance with Buncombe County’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ policy and also simply for the best interest and safety of our community,” they say. “As soon as we know when we’re going to reopen, we’ll be blasting that message to the public everywhere we can. In the meantime, please be safe and smart.” In a pre-COVID-19 world, Asheville-based indie/soul rockers Random Animals were all set to headline The Mothlight on Wednesday, April 8, with an opening spot from fellow local eclectic soul stars, King Garbage.

While the state-mandated closure of music venues has indefinitely delayed that performance, the impetus for the gathering — celebrating the release of the band’s sharp debut LP, The Climb — will hold steady with the record becoming available as planned.

The eight-song collection of original work is the product of nearly four years of collaborations among the tightknit quintet, most of whose members play in other bands in town (including The Get Right Band, Supatight and the Diamond River Band) and work day jobs. Due to these numerous responsibilities, Random Animals was treated more as a side project for several years, but as the musicians continued to add original material and play shows, they all became more invested.

“Our motivations as a band have evolved quite a bit since we started playing,” says guitarist Mikey Domanico. “Initially, the motivation was to get two 90-minute sets worth of material together so that we could start gigging. In the formation of the group, we spent rehearsals learning a lot of covers and figuring out creative ways to stretch original tunes. I’d say now it’s more about being intentional with songwriting and more focused on creating content that we’re proud of.”

For The Climb, Domanico says he or Geoff Happel (guitar/vocals) would bring songs with lyrics — some of which they co-wrote — to the rest of the Random Animals. From there, “everyone in the band helped get songs to the finish line,” with Tyler Mack (bass/vocals) writing the bulk of the vocal harmony parts and JC Mears (drums) contributing a substantial number of structural and rhythmic ideas. Meanwhile, keyboardist Matt Powers, who Domanico feels has “the best ear in the group,” served as the band’s editor, “helping clean up ideas and making sure things weren’t clashing.”

The process took over a year, during which Random Animals improved their live dynamic, learning how to, as Domanico puts it, “play off of each other, make room for each other and write together.” Over that stretch, they also landed the after-party set following The Dungeon Family (Big Boi, Cee-Lo Green and friends) at Salvage Station in April 2019, a show that Domanico identifies as the band’s second-biggest accomplishment. In the top spot, however, is completing The Climb, which he notes couldn’t have been done without recording engineer/mixer/co-producer Ted Marks.

“He’s been a friend of ours for a while, and we knew he did great work,” Domanico says. “He was able to work with our budget [and] was incredibly patient and positive throughout the whole process.”

With no live shows for the time being, Random Animals is shifting its focus to content creation, including additional new music. Videos for “Pull Apart” and “Light of the Moon” are currently available via the band’s social media pages and will soon be joined by a third video from The Climb. The ensemble’s goal is to establish an online presence, without which Domanico believes “you really can’t be a successful band” in the modern market.

“This was kind of a plan for us prior to COVID-19,” he says. “But now it’s looking more and more like it’s our only option for several months.”

The Climb is available via Spotify, iTunes, Soundcloud and other popular streaming services