On Sunday, April 2, The Grey Eagle will host “Sing for Shane: Fundraiser for Shatterproof,” an event organized by Asheville-based musician and activist Aubrey Eisenman. A year ago, Aubrey lost her younger brother Shane to a heroin overdose. “He struggled for years,” Aubrey says, “and just when we thought his struggle had ended, we lost him. As a heartbroken sister, I’ve struggled to make sense of this horrible and devastating addiction. In my search for some meaning, I found many groups of people trying to help the cause and decided to be one of them.”

Aubrey and her husband Justin Eisenman, who make up the Asheville bluegrass/Americana duo The Clydes, will be performing the fundraiser concert along with Taylor Martin and Aaron “Woody” Wood, Billy Cardine and North of Too Far Downs, Evelyn’s Couch and others.

The roster of local artists and guest musicians are joining forces with sponsors Eisenman Guitars (an Asheville-based professional luthier company founded by Justin last year), local pet-supply store Patton Avenue Pet and t-shirt manufacturer Terminus Tees (who will offer a special “Sing for Shane” shirt at the event).

Shatterproof is an organization dedicated to ending the devastating effects of addiction. Funding supports addiction programs and event series held by Shatterproof, but also helps the organization address legislation regarding opioid monitoring programs and other legislative acts regarding addiction and recovery.

According to Shatterproof’s website, findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that opioid overdose is now the number one cause of accidental death in the United States. In 2014, 375 people died each day from addiction, with 129 of those deaths from overdose — more people died from a drug overdose than motor vehicle crashes.

Aubrey says she is excited and passionate about using the healing power of music bring awareness to a growing epidemic while helping a great cause.

WHAT: “Sing for Shane: Fundraiser for Shatterproof”

WHERE: The Grey Eagle

WHEN: Sunday, April 2, 7 p.m. $15 (all proceeds benefit Shatterproof)