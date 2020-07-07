Smart Bet: In Solidarity

Like many Asheville-area art galleries, Pink Dog Creative has stayed active during the COVID-19 pandemic largely through online exhibitions. Its latest digital offering, In Solidarity, “seeks to speak to the violence, fear and grief caused by centuries of injustice to Black people and to celebrate the many contributions made by people of African descent to the culture of this country and the world.” The works by Pink Dog artists and associated friends include paintings, mixed media, jewelry, photography, clay, wood and more. As much as 100% from the sale of art from the show will go to Black Lives Matter, BeLoved Asheville and the Equal Justice Initiative to support their missions of justice and equity — and Pink Dog will match all of those donations from sales. pinkdog-creative.com. Photo of “My Life Matter” by Joseph Pearson courtesy of Pink Dog Creative

