Smart Bet: Kathryn O’Shea

Asheville-based singer/songwriter/banjoist Kathryn O’Shea’s debut full-length studio album, January 9th, is deeply rooted in family. The April 10 release’s title is a nod to the date in 2014 when her father “died peacefully after a short but fierce bout with cancer.” Six years later, to the day, she laid down 10 original songs in a vocal booth built out of the closet she shared with her dad in her childhood home. O’Shea’s brother Michael recorded it all, seated “right around where he used to sit to do homework when this now-recording studio was his bedroom.” The collection of warm, intimate tunes “celebrates triumph in the face of trauma, a message we all need in this new era of coronavirus,” and will soon be followed by a Patreon campaign “in an effort to continue to find rich, accessible, socially distanced connection with [O’Shea’s] audience.” kathrynosheamusic.com. Photo by Alexandra Malek

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.