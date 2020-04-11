Acoustic Asheville: Old Sap

Music venues are still shut down all across the area, but there’s some solace to be found with so many artists performing live online. Local singer/banjoist Old Sap recently released a new album titled A Yard With Lilacs and is bringing his brand of old-timey folk music to the masses with performances scheduled every Thursday on his Instagram and Facebook pages.

If you aren’t able to catch him performing on social media, he stopped by The Grey Eagle to cover the legendary Tom Waits exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. He was joined by Jackson Grimm on guitar and vocals, Jackie Barnes on fiddle and Zach Smith on upright bass. The performance was captured with assistance from Rob Gardner on sound.

“Come on Up to the House”