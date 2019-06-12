Smart Bets: Adi the Monk

Asheville-based guitarist/producer Adi the Monk forged a friendship with Bobby Sax in 2016 when the saxophonist found him playing on Eagle Street and proposed a collaboration. Three years later, Adi’s third solo album, Soul of the City Streets, makes good on that pitch and features the two artists working together on each of its eight jazz/blues tracks. A martial arts instructor and former Vaishnava monk who lived in temples in India and Nepal, Adi celebrates the release of the album and the premiere of a music video for the title track on Saturday, June 15, 6-8 p.m., at The BLOCK off Biltmore. “Bobby will be playing several songs from the new album with me — and hopefully sharing one of his originals, too,” Adi says. “I’m greatly honored to have him on the album.” Free to attend. theblockoffbiltmore.com. Photo by Mark Low of LowLight Media