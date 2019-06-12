Smart Bets: Inconceivable Music Fest

Whether or not Wallace Shawn will attend in full character as Vizzini from The Princess Bride, Hendersonville’s Sanctuary Brewing Co. will be the site of the inaugural Inconceivable Music Fest on Saturday, June 15. Hosted by local duo The Gathering Dark, the event unites artists, food and beer in the name of raising funds for Sweet Bear Rescue Farm, the nonprofit animal sanctuary founded by brewery owners Lisa McDonald and Joe Dinan. Among the many acts on the two stages, noon-midnight, will be Peggy Ratusz, Eric Congdon, Letters to Abigail, Further to Fly and Ladypop, plus jam sessions and new collaborations involving notable area artists. $15 advance/$20 day of festival/$10 designated drivers and kids. Children younger than 12 get in free. inconceivablefest.brownpapertickets.com. Photo of Further To Fly courtesy of the band
