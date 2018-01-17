Smart Bets: Aimee Mann

While working on her first album since 2012’s Charmer, Aimee Mann was asked by her musician friend Jonathan Coulton to describe the project. “I said, ‘Ah, it’s my usual songs about mental illness.’ And he said, ‘Oh, you should call it Mental Illness,’ thinking he was being snide and hilarious,” Mann told NPR. The title won out, and Coulton’s prize was contributing acoustic guitar and backing vocals throughout the March 2017 release. In October, Mann was the musical guest on the NPR puzzle, word game and trivia show “Ask Me Another,” co-hosted by Coulton, during which the two collaborated on each other’s songs. Nearly 11 years after playing The Orange Peel, Mann moves up the street for a concert at Diana Wortham Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 24, with none other than Coulton in the opening slot. The show starts at 8 p.m. $36-46. dwtheatre.com. Photo courtesy of Mann