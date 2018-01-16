Smart Bets: Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones

Wasting little time pursing her rock ‘n’ roll dreams, Hannah Wicklund formed her group The Steppin Stones on Hilton Head Island when she was a mere 9 years old. Now 20 and based in Nashville, the singer/songwriter/guitarist and her bandmates have made such powerful musical allies as Sadler Vaden, guitarist for Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and the producer of the ensemble’s forthcoming self-titled LP. Set for a Jan. 26 release, the album follows a 2015 disc that was cut at Echo Mountain. Back in the area, Wicklund and The Steppin Stones play Pisgah Brewing Co. on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m. The show is part of the Sibling Rivalry tour with Charleston, S.C., rockers The High Divers, led by Wicklund’s brother Luke Mitchell. $10 advance/$12 day of show. pisgahbrewing.com. Photo by Derrick Lee