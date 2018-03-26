Smart Bets: Alash

Hailing from Tuva on the southern edge of Siberia, the trio Alash combines Western influences with its country’s traditional music — including throat singing, the practice of one voice singing multiple pitches simultaneously. The group begins its three-day residency at UNC Asheville with a pair of free master classes in the Humanities Lecture Hall. The first takes place Tuesday, March 27, noon-1 p.m. and focuses on Tuvan music, while the Wednesday, March 28, 9:30-10:45 a.m. offering looks at Tuvan art. Last is a Thursday, March 29, concert at 7 p.m. in Lipinsky Auditorium with an opening set by the UNCA student vocal ensemble The Asheville Singers. $15 general admission/$10 UNCA alumni and OLLI members/free for UNCA students/$5 all other students and UNCA employees. unca.edu. Photo courtesy of UNC Asheville
