Smart Bets: All Go West

Billed as West Asheville’s premier free music festival, All Go West spotlights a wealth of local talent across six stages, both inside and outdoors at Isis Music Hall, The Mothlight and The Brew Pump. The 2018 edition fills up the weekend of Saturday, June 16, and Sunday, June 17, with artists covering the fest’s trademark dizzying range of genres. Among the seemingly endless choices, attendees may sample the steel pan fusion of the Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, the hip-hop stylings of Natural Born Leaders, plus folk pop from Carly Taich and the psychedelic banjo of Tall Tall Trees. There will also be a songwriter stage and showcases by the likes of modular synthesizer manufacturer Make Noise and hip-hop/electronic collective Beat Life. allgowest.com. Photo of Tall Tall Trees, courtesy of Mike Savino