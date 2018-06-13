Smart Bets: Better Dads Festival

In its second year of providing “opportunities for exploration, connection, healing and celebration around issues of masculinity and fatherhood,” the Better Dads Festival is set for Saturday, June 16 — one day before Father’s Day. Among the slate of activities, music, storytellers, speakers and panels is a performance by Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, who will be debuting his new album, Wake Up the Dream. The quasi-concept album centers on the nature of dreaming as well as dreamlike songs. Collaborators include such Asheville artists as Jamar Woods, Phill Bronson, Marley Carroll, Indigo De Souza, Matty Williams, the Cramer brothers, Jacob Rodriguez, Justin Ray and Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band. The festivities run 12:30-9:30 p.m. at Pack Square Park. Free to attend. betterdadsfestival.org. Photo courtesy of Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, center, with Ryan RnB Barber, left, and Debrissa McKinney

