Smart Bets: Amanda Kabak

A native of Chicago and a nominee for the prestigious Pushcart Prize, Amanda Kabak delves into female friendship and the fluidity of sexuality in her LGBTQIA+ debut novel, The Mathematics of Change. The tale centers on three women-identified characters — including masculine-presenting Mitch — who are forced to confront long-held personal views. “Change is inevitable, but that doesn’t make it easy, especially on an emotional level,” Kabak says. “When that change sparks self-reflection and doubt, it is even worse.” A software architect by day, Kabak will read from her work on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. at Firestorm Books and Coffee. Local novelist Sarah Blackman (Hex; Mother Box and Other Tales) will introduce Kabak and moderate a post-reading Q&A session. Free to attend. firestorm.coop. Author photo by Rose Kaz
