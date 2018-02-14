Smart Bets: Mo Alexander

Mo Alexander is proof that making fun of someone famous can further your professional goals. Just a few years into his stand-up career, Alexander impressed Keenen Ivory Wayans with a good-natured roast and was chosen over Wanda Sykes to open for Wayans on tour in 1999. Inviting audiences to “slap the stupid,” Alexander seeks to offend people and ideas that have offended him, namely ignorance and narrow-mindedness, a style that makes him as relevant as ever today. A headliner at the 2015 Asheville Comedy Festival, he returns to town for a performance at The Southern Kitchen and Bar on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 9 p.m. The evening is hosted by Petey Smith McDowell and features an opening set by fellow Memphis-based comedian Charley McMullen. $7. southernkitchenandbar.com. Photo courtesy of Alexander