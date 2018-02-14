Smart Bets: Mo Alexander

Mo Alexander is proof that making fun of someone famous can further your professional goals. Just a few years into his stand-up career, Alexander impressed Keenen Ivory Wayans with a good-natured roast and was chosen over Wanda Sykes to open for Wayans on tour in 1999. Inviting audiences to “slap the stupid,” Alexander seeks to offend people and ideas that have offended him, namely ignorance and narrow-mindedness, a style that makes him as relevant as ever today. A headliner at the 2015 Asheville Comedy Festival, he returns to town for a performance at The Southern Kitchen and Bar on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 9 p.m. The evening is hosted by Petey Smith McDowell and features an opening set by fellow Memphis-based comedian Charley McMullen. $7. southernkitchenandbar.com. Photo courtesy of Alexander
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.