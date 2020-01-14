Smart Bets: Andrew Scotchie’s Birthday Bash

Somehow, someway, local rocker Andrew Scotchie is only 26 years old. In that time, the prolific guitarist, singer and songwriter has released multiple albums with his band The River Rats, toured the U.S., founded the annual Barnaroo festival and made numerous connections along the way. To ring in the big 2-7 on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Asheville Music Hall, Scotchie has recruited such talented friends as Hustle Souls, Side Hustle, Jack Mascari, David Earl Tomlinson, Amanda Hollifield, Alex Bradley, Kyle Snuffer and Josh Blake to help celebrate the occasion with a big night of — what else? — playing music. The evening gets underway at 9 and will also serve as a celebration of life for Scotchie’s father, Tom, who tragically passed away on his son’s 15th birthday, and a winter clothing drive for area homeless advocacy group Grateful Bread. $10 advance/$12 day of show. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo by Tom Farr